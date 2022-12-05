Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day moving average is $214.21. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

