Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.08. 20,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,598. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.