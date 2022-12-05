Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 45,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.76. 159,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,788,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $452.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.