Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $7.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.86. 93,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

