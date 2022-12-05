Humanscape Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $1.25 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

