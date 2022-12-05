Huobi Token Price Up 7.1% This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00039288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $14.52 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

