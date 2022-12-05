Hxro (HXRO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.08 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. Hxro has a total market cap of $35.08 million and $30,325.44 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded up 48.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

