IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,952 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of IN8bio worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in IN8bio by 87.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 95.2% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 246,632 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Price Performance

Shares of INAB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,291. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. IN8bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IN8bio

Several analysts recently commented on INAB shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Featured Stories

