IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.0660

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $38,328.55 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

