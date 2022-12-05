INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.80) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($22.68) price objective on INDUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS Stock Performance

Shares of ETR INH opened at €22.70 ($23.40) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $610.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76. INDUS has a 1 year low of €17.22 ($17.75) and a 1 year high of €34.80 ($35.88).

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.