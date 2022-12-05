Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Innovid by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovid by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,807,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 268,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Price Performance

NYSE CTV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,911. Innovid has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innovid Company Profile

CTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Innovid in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

