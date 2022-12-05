Insider Buying: Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Insider Purchases 195,000 Shares of Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Rating) insider Michael Bushby purchased 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($18,200.00).
Felix Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Felix Group Company Profile
