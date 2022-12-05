Insider Buying: Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Insider Purchases 195,000 Shares of Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLXGet Rating) insider Michael Bushby purchased 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($18,200.00).

Felix Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd engages in the development and sale of cloud-based SaaS solutions for contractors and vendors in Australia and New Zealand. It provides solutions in the areas of vendor management, procurement schedule, sourcing, contract, and vendor marketplace and information services. The company primarily provides Felix Vendor Marketplace, an online construction marketplace for contractors and vendors to list, find, and hire equipment and subcontractors.

