Insider Buying: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Acquires 43,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 680,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,154. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,885,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,308,000 after acquiring an additional 286,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

