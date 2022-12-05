Insider Buying: ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Insider Purchases £402.64 in Stock

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) insider Natasha Christie-Miller purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £402.64 ($481.68).

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Stock Performance

Shares of ProVen Growth & Income VCT stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.63) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.89. ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.78).

Get ProVen Growth & Income VCT alerts:

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About ProVen Growth & Income VCT

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.