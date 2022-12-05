Insider Buying: TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) insider Steve Winters purchased 50,000 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($31,702.36).

TPXimpact Price Performance

LON TPX remained flat at GBX 56 ($0.67) during trading hours on Monday. 112,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,113. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 25.20 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.23). The company has a market cap of £51.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5,688.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.57.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

TPXimpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

Featured Articles

