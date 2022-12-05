Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells 3,802 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,857.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,609,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, December 4th, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.54 million, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.14. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 386,115 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

