Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Sean Maduck sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $15,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.
Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
