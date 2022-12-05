Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 470 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

