Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FMC Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.58. 15,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,416. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

