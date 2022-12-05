Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells 13,068 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $321,864.84.
  • On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $166,980.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 798,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,910. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Truist Financial cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.