Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells 13,068 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $321,864.84.

On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $166,980.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 798,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,910. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Truist Financial cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

