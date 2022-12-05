Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells 5,547 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. 616,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,356. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Yelp by 497.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

