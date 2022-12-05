Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after acquiring an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after buying an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

