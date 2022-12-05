Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $630,190.05 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.84. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

