Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $462.00 at Citigroup

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $407.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $10,406,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

