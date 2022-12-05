Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:VCV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.04. 250,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,267. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.