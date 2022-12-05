Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VCV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.04. 250,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,267. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

