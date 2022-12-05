Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance
VGM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 341,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,747. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.