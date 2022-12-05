Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 341,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,747. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

