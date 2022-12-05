Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 11/22/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $91.00.
  • 11/15/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $90.00.
  • 11/14/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/21/2022 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.
  • 10/13/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.
  • 10/12/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.72. 2,163,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DR Horton Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DR Horton Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.