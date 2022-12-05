Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $91.00.

11/15/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $90.00.

11/14/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

10/13/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.

10/12/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.72. 2,163,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Get DR Horton Inc alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DR Horton Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DR Horton Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.