Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Warner Music Group (WMG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

11/23/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $37.00.

11/23/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00.

10/24/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $30.00.

10/11/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00.

10/10/2022 – Warner Music Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after buying an additional 1,348,698 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 978,358 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

