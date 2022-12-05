Invitoken (INVI) Price Tops $1.53 on Top Exchanges

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Invitoken has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00009035 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $82,931.32 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $996.35 or 0.05872406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00503418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.21 or 0.30354935 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

