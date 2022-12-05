Ita M. Brennan Sells 9,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.83. 1,306,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

