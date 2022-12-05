Ita M. Brennan Sells 9,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.83. 1,306,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
