James A. Brock Sells 500 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 571,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,959. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

