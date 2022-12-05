JAT Capital Mgmt LP Buys 377 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 317,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,277,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $324.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

