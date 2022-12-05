Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ETR:1COV opened at €37.72 ($38.89) on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($28.55) and a 1-year high of €58.00 ($59.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

