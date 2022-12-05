Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $51.74 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $51.74 million and $77,537.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010855 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00240122 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03092054 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,350.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.