Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $51.63 million and approximately $71,560.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,089.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010780 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00240450 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03092054 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,350.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

