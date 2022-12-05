JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.66. Approximately 8,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,179,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.