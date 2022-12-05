JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.08

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,638,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

