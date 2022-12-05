Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,621,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $57.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

