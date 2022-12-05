Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,474,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

