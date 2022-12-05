Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $220,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

