Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

