Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

