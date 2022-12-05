Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $155.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 409,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,093,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $405.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

