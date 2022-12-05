Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $473,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

