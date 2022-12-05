JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $29.85

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $31.21. JOYY shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 10,228 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on YY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,952,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 327,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

