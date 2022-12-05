JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target to €18.50

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.98) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THNPF. Redburn Partners raised Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Technip Energies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.