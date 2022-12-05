JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($70.10) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.50 ($70.62) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 0.9 %

Delivery Hero stock opened at €42.96 ($44.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 1-year high of €110.65 ($114.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.81.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

