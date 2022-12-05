JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($12.27) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.16) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($9.59) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

