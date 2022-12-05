JS Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 3.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.86. 18,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

