Julie Papanek Grant Sells 5,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $100,200.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65.
- On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
