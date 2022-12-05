Julie Papanek Grant Sells 5,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $100,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65.

On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

